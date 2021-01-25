SHREVEPORT, La. - Bossier City was the home for high school wresting state championships for the past five years, but Shreveport will get a taste of college wrestling action at the Hirsch Coliseum, Thursday.
The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission along with North DeSoto head coach Dustin Burton organized the event that will pit Ouachita Baptist University (AR) and Huntingdon College (AL) against each other at 7:00 p.m.
Ashdown, Evangel and North DeSoto with wrestle in preliminary matches earlier in the day and coach Burton says he's thankful this is taking place.
"We're excited. First time ever to have these college guys come in, compete, let our high school kids see college wrestling. Let our youth see college wrestling, our families see college wrestling and continue to do what's most important and take care of the safety, obviously, of the kids," Burton explains.
"Maintaining social distancing, everybody's having their masks on. We're going to follow it to a T and there should be no issues."
General admission tickets are available at the Hirsch the day of the event and are $10.
Schedule - Thursday 1/28
3:00 p.m. - Evangel (LA) vs. Ashdown (AR) vs. Bishop T.K. Gorman (TX)
5:00 p.m. - North DeSoro (LA) vs. Sulphur (LA)
7:00 p.m. - Ouachita Baptist (AR) vs. Huntingdon (AL)