SHREVEPORT, La. - Progress is here for Centenary athletics as construction has begun on their new football practice facility.
"Feels great man," head coach Byron Dawson says. "You know, this is spring season, so this is a time being an ol' country boy, you go out, you plow the field, you plant the seed for the harvest which is fall time. And so this is how I see this everyday. We're just plowing the ground, putting good seed in the ground and one day we'll get a great harvest from this field."
With plans to have the practice field completed by August, Dawson says he's excited to see the finished product.
"Just to see it actually happening and seeing all the commitment. So many people over months and years. You know, it's been 75 years since we had college football here in the Shreveport-Bossier area, so to actually see those shovels here and see the work start to begin, it was a proud moment for us and everybody in the Centenary College community."
Outside of focusing on X's and O's, coach Dawson says he wouldn't mind getting his hand on some of this heavy equipment.
"Yes, yes, I would love to get out there with a sledgehammer or a shovel and help this process, but I'm going to let the pros do their job."
The entire Centenary Athletic Complex plan is set to be finished in early 2024.