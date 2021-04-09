SHREVEPORT, La. -- Getting started with cornhole is simple enough.
"So you play to 21. Points cancel out, three points in the hole, one point on the board and you alternate bags," Texas Cornhole League part-owner Chad Jacobson explains.
Top competitor Stuart Foster of Forney, Texas says, "It's very easy to pick up. Actually, I started out in washers.
"If you've ever thrown those, you got to chase them when they run off, bags you don't got to do that. They sit there for you."
It's open for anybody that wants to play.
"It's really become like a big fraternity. A big group," Jacobson adds. "You have people that may be from the Austin area and Dallas where they never see each other except for these five, six times a year and it's really like they become a close-knit family."
He says they're happy to have their Signature Series here in Shreveport.
"They're kind of like our majors. We got over 650 players from over Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and New Mexico."
With plenty of space to operate, Jacobson recalls competitors still had the chance to hone their skills while things were shut down during the pandemic.
"You had a lot of people really get out and practice. You had a lot of ghost cornhole where they played virtually against people across the country. By doing that, it really made it a closer-knit group of people because they got to meet so many different people all over."
Foster says of the event taking place at the Shreveport Convention Center, "I love it. I love the atmosphere. This venue is very nice. Probably one of the best ones we been in yet. Very spacious, everybody is real nice."
The competition runs through Saturday.