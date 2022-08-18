Two years after playing for a state title, the City of Byrd believes their Yellow Jackets are ready to make another run.
"We didn't get it done two years ago," Byrd linebacker Brooks Brossette said. "We kind of have a similar team as that year and I think we can do just as good as them if not better."
Head coach Stacy Ballew added, "Our expectations are the same every year. We want to make it to Thanksgiving, we want to be practicing that week. If you win that game, anything can happen."
Brossette went on to say, "We've lost two games together in our four years together, three maybe. We all have chemistry, we are all ready, we are prepared. We're ready to play."
Senior quarterback Lake Lambert leads a wealth of experience on the Yellow Jackets roster, still motivated by the same sting of defeat that propelled them to a district title a year ago.
Ballew said of his signal caller, "You can't ever take a day off, you can't ever take a period off. You've got to come to work every single day. It's got to mean something and you've got to be serious.
"Everybody is trying to knock you off. In this district and with our schedule, if you ever let up even a little bit, that's what happens."
One thing we all can expect from Byrd is their dynamic ground attack. But this season it will be complemented by an outside threat, wide receiver Jackson Dufrene.
Ballew said, "He is a weapon. Any time you run the ball a lot and then all the sudden you got people playing man coverage against you, you have a chance. When people do that to us, he's a weapon. He's tall, physical, and he can run. We're looking forward to what he can do on offense this year."
When talking about Dufrene, Lambert added, "A lot of people think we're only going to throw the ball once or twice a game, but when we have a guy like him we can really take advantage of that and surprise people."
Brossette said, "A lot of people don't know about him because we run the football. He's a good receiver and I think he's going to show some people, he's going to surprise some people this year."