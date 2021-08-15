SHREVEPORT, La. - For the first time in more than two decades, practice at C.E. Byrd looks a little different. With now former head coach Mike Suggs enjoying retirement, longtime assistant Stacy Ballew is now the leader of the Yellow Jackets.
"The kids and I have a relationship and these kids know that I care for them and they know I'm going to push them. Out here on the practice field, this is where I'm most at home," Ballew says.
"It really feels the same because Coach Ballew has always been there," cornerback Ja'Kerryon Lacour says. "He's always taken a lead with us, definitely in the offseason and in the summer with workouts. He's always been there with us, it really feels the same."
Quarterback Lake Lambert adds, "It's good to see a face and trust somebody that you know is going to get you in good hands. He's keeping pretty much everything the same, which I think is good."
As Ballew settles into his new job, he has the benefit of an experienced field general under center with Lambert entering his second year as Byrd's starting quarterback.
"Every year kids' roles change. Last year, his role was he was a sophomore and he came in and was our starting quarterback. This year, his role changed a little bit to where he is one of the leaders on offense."
Lacour adds, "He takes everybody under his wing. You can tell in the huddle he's really loud, he's vocal, he makes sure everybody is on the same page. If they're not, he and coach Ballew are getting on everyone's butt. He's a big time player."
Ballew went on to say, "We always help him with it, tell him what's expected of him, and the young kids are looking up to him. He's done a good job with that so far."
Lambert is one of a handful of returning players in key positions for Byrd. Those Jackets are still feeling the sting of defeat from last year's Division I state title game.
"Losing it motivates us even more," Lacour explains. "We want to get back there. We want to get back in the state championship. We're ready to play against anybody, whoever. We're trying to win. We're trying to get a ring, for real."
Lambert says, "We want them to know that it's just not a one time thing. We're trying to go back for years to come."
With his outlook, Ballew says, "We expect to be playing at Thanksgiving. If we're not playing at Thanksgiving, we're very, very disappointed."