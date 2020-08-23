SHREVEPORT, La. - When asked what football means to them, this is how Byrd seniors Junior Brown and Carson Bruno responded.
"Man, it's everything," Bruno says. "It's a way to release all your anger you got built up. It's a way of life."
Brown's perspective is that "We come from a city with a high crime rate and everything. This right here is a way to get out. Other people ain't got no choice. A lot of people got choices. This right here, this is it."
Unlike spring sports in 2020, fall athletes still have a chance to play and head coach Mike Suggs says his players are motivated.
"When they let us start June 8 our kids showed up. I think their parents were ready to get them out of the house and they were ready to get out of the house. Attendance was great and they've worked extremely hard."
The Yellow Jackets hope that work leads to meaningful games, but it's still up in the air.
"There's no great plan," Suggs explains. "Until the governor (John Bel Edwards) makes his statement and tells us whether we go to Phase Three or not next, everybody is still in limbo."
Bruno, who is a Louisiana Tech commit says, "Man, it wouldn't be fun. I love the sport, senior year especially. Everybody looks forward to that and I would love to finish it off with my guys here."
Brown adds he wants the underclassmen to pick up whatever lesson the seniors can leave.
"Yeah, it's about us right now, but it's about them, too, in the long run. We looking out for everybody."
While practice can fill some football void, the games matter the most with Bruno saying, "I can't wait. This is the best feeling in the world being out there on the field so I can't wait for it."
Brown proclaims, "You got to enjoy every moment. This is our senior year. A lot of us will never put on pads again. So when we go out we got to make it our last one, make it the last ride."
Don't miss kickoff of the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. The action begins Friday, August 28 at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.