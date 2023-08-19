SHREVEPORT, La. - Talks of state championship number 4 can be heard through the halls of Calvary. When you consider the Cavaliers roster includes nearly 20 returning starters, it's easy to see why.
Rodney Guin: Calvary head coach
"A lot of them are three-year starters. We're excited. It's an easy team to coach. We're not doing anything new so they kind of know what we expect. We're ahead of schedule because of it."
Abram Wardell: Calvary quarterback
"It's something special here. Everyone is good, but the thing that makes it special is that we all work as a team. Everyone is bought in together to get the main goal of state and any game we can."
After winning the starting job last year Abram Wardell is back under center and ready to help the team manage its lofty expectations.
Wardell
"It's awesome, especially on a team like this where everyone is good, and everyone welcomed me in. It's really awesome."
Guin
"He's a lot better athlete than people give him credit for. We're going to run him with the football a little bit this year. You're going to see him do some different stuff than we did last year. He's got some very, very talented skill guys around him."
Those skill guys include all state wideout Aubrey Hermes and running back and four-star recruit James Simon who already has offers from schools like LSU and Georgia as a junior. This star-studded Cavs roster will be put to the test right out of the gate with a tough out of district schedule that includes 5A schools Byrd and Captain Shreve.
Heath Gross: Calvary MLB
"It definitely feels like we have something to prove because we are a smaller school. We look forward to those games because we feel like we can kind of show off the smaller schools."
Wardell
"We're kind of trying to hunt everyone down. We don't really look at the polls or anything like that. We're the smaller team trying to beat the big teams in the state."
Guin
"They are hard games to win. I think we are 2-8 against Byrd in the history of Calvary, but we love playing them every year. It's a great challenge for us. We scheduled Westgate this year, one of the best teams in the state in any class. We're excited. A big challenge, but when you beat one of those guys it's a lot of fun."