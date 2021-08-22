SHREVEPORT, La. - After winning the Division IV state championship in 2020, senior quarterback Landry Lyddy says the 2021 version of the Calvary Cavaliers has their work cut out for them.
"We've got some difficult teams up ahead and we're a completely different team ourselves. We're just working hard on the practice field all day out here. I'm really excited for the season."
Head coach Rodney Guin says, "We're excited. A lot of new kids playing. They've been working hard and we think we're going to have a pretty good football team."
With their eyes set on a state title repeat, the Cavs will be a work in progress on offense as they replace close to 90 percent of the production from that state championship team.
"These young guys are going to have to step up and play and I think they will," Guin explains. "It may take them a few weeks, but we feel good about it."
Lyddy adds, "We're much more balanced. Last year we had (Joseph) Wilson and (Jordan) Wallace and we mostly threw to them last year.
"This year, we've got three sophomores playing and then two seniors. We're definitely more balanced and I'm ready to see what we can do."
But the Cavs will go as far as Lyddy can take them. The Louisiana Tech commit led the state in passing a year ago and knows the pressure will be on this season.
"It's there, but I'm not super worried about it. I'm just trying to be the best me I can be on the field and off the field," Lyddy says.
Teammate and linebacker/left tackle Landon Mayeux says, "He's all football, not much else. He's got them Starburst, he be slinging it. It's fun. It's fun playing with him."
But even if Lyddy can't replicate the record setting performances of a year ago, he has the luxury of relying on an experienced defense.
Guin says, "We feel good about the defense. We think they're going to be the strong point early."
Mayeux adds, "We can be incredible right now, man. Our defensive line is insane."
Lyddy went on to say, "Up front we're really big on defense and offense. Gotta love the big guys, yes sir."