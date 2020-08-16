CARTHAGE, Texas - Carthage has a winning formula and head coach Scott Surratt says their message isn't changing.
"It's the same. We know we've got a lot of pressure to defend our championship or play very good football and we wouldn't have it any other way."
The Bulldogs won their 7th title a season ago and seniors Kai Horton and Kylon Lister hope to make it eight.
"It would mean a lot," Lister says. "You just got to come in here and work hard every day. No matter what it is you've got to work hard."
Horton explains, "The coaches just set a mentality in us of 'we got to go get that' and that's how we come in every day. We're ready to work and the coaches do a good job of getting us ready.
"The mentality here in the center is to win a state championship."
It's unknown how the season will progress in the middle of a pandemic and the Bulldogs are trying to stay positive with Lister saying, it's "very important, man. Just go out here and play a couple of games while we can. Hopefully nothing gets shut down."
Surratt adds, "It was tough to get our schedule done and then we had to do another schedule when 6A (and 5A) split so it's been very challenging, but we're looking forward to it and can't wait to get started."
Several outside factors will determine what's next for 4A-Div. II and sports nationwide and Surratt says some help from above won't hurt.
"I told them (the players) more than anything, when we had our meeting a while ago is pray. We need all the prayer that we can get so these seniors can finish their senior season and finish it up right."