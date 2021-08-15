CARTHAGE, Texas - State championships are nothing new in Carthage with their eighth coming in 2020. Senior linebacker and Oklahoma commit Kip Lewis leads a Bulldogs defense that will be their strength this year.
"We have really high expectations. Everyone expects us to go to state," Lewis says. "We expect ourselves to go to state and we just come up everyday to work."
While the expectations remain the same, senior defensive back Brandon King says the feeling of winning one never gets old.
"I think it's the best moment ever even if you're just like a fan of us, it's the best feeling ever because I really didn't expect to grow up and win two championships already, back-to-back and I'm hoping it'll be three," King adds.
That three-peat would be the second for the school, but it would carry more significance for King.
"It'll mean everything to me because my big brother that passed away, he was a part of that three-peat and I'll be the next brother that [would] be like him."
His brother was Cortlyn Ware, who was instrumental in that Bulldogs run from 2008-2010, but lost his life in a car accident in 2014. Head coach Scott Surratt and Lewis commented on what the younger brother brings to the locker room.
"Brandon King, they don't get better than Brandon King," Surratt says. "He is a phenomenal young man. He's a great athlete. He never takes a play off. You got two guys in one there."
Lewis says, "He's like the best ballhawk player I know. He can just like find the ball anywhere. Even if he ain't looking, he'll know where it's at and it's just amazing having him at corner knowing that he has his skills out there."
If Carthage wins it all again, it would be the ninth for the school and coincidentally enough matches the jersey number of King, who says he honors his brother by wearing it.
"I play every game hard as I can for him. That's the reason I wear number nine. I do everything based off him. He encouraged me a lot."