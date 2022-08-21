Picked to win it all by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Carthage head coach Scott Surratt says the Bulldogs welcome the expectations.
"We embrace our ranking every year. A lot people don't like talking about it. We talk about it. We've been there before and been very successful with it so we're going to take it and run with it and see how it goes," Surratt explains.
Part of what gives the team so much confidence is senior quarterback Connor Cuff, whose junior year experience taught him what it takes to win.
"Everything ain't handed to you even if you play around here so you just got to work hard in the offseason," Cuff says. "You know, senior year, I do expect a big year, but we just got to trust in the coaches and trust the process we do every year."
Surratt adds, "Yeah, he's confident. He's a confident athlete. A great baseball player and a great football player. He's a leader, he's the package and you can really see the confidence everyday. He's knows how to practice and he can fire it."
The defense lost the bulk of their starters, but senior linebacker Deiontae Marry says he’s ready for the season to get started.
"Pretty excited to be here and try to win another ring. That's it. That's the only goal."
Another championship would make it three out of four and nine overall, but the Bulldogs know it won’t be easy.
Cuff says, "It would feel great especially since my senior year, winning one last more time before we leave."
Surratt went on to say, "Well, to meet those expectations and to win something is very special. A lot if people think they give them away around here, but it's not. We've earned it and it's going to take hard work."