SHREVEPORT, La. - Green Oaks is looking for one thing this season and Tulsa commit Jaden Moore and LSU commit Decoldest Crawford made that clear.
"I really want to win state," Crawford proclaims.
As one of the team's leading receivers the junior says, "That's the only thing I really want to do. I don't really care about nothing else. I just want to win state."
"That state championship," Moore adds. "I know that's what everybody on the team should want. That's what all the seniors want. This is our last year, the last chance to get it done."
COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into those plans shortening the season as senior wide receiver Terrence Isaac Jr. explains.
"It was hard because we already know we have a state championship team this year and we already know we're going to get to state, but it was hard because this is the year that we were going to be the greatest."
Some of that confidence comes from the leadership of quarterback Keith Baker who heads into his final year and is appreciating every moment.
"Yeah, I'm a senior. Like I take every day seriously because I know I can't get that day back," Baker says. "Once it's gone, it's gone. I can't get it back so I just got to take it one day at a time."
Head coach Terrence Isaac Sr. is just as ready to see that side of the ball work saying, "the sky's the limit for this offense. We lost one player last year and we're returning everyone and we're actually better this year than we were last year."
Moore anchors the defense at linebacker and says he's happy his teammates are working together.
"At first, I didn't really think we were going to have a season at first, but I'm glad most of us came out here and we were still working throughout the pandemic, social distancing, of course," he adds. "Some of the young guys were still here, all the seniors were here and we all were working."
With the season hopefully set to begin in October, Baker has a message for everyone watching.
"Please wear y'all masks so we can wear our helmets. Please."
Don't miss kickoff of the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. The action begins Friday, August 28 at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.