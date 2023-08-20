HAYNESVILLE, La. - After back-to-back trips to the semifinals, Haynesville senior Jake Acklin isn’t lacking confidence in the Golden Tornado.
“Well, we’ve been to the playoffs pretty deep since I’ve been here and we’ve got plenty of experience deep in the playoffs, so we’re going to use that knowledge to win state this year.”
Fellow senior Germeterius Speech adds those postseason runs give them something to build on.
“You got to keep that mentality. Everybody don’t get to play, but like you just got to keep that mentality to stay (focused) and grow yourself and become a better person inside of you.”
Head coach David Franklin isn’t making declarations, but he sees the possibility for success.
“I think we have a long ways to go in a lot of areas, but I think we have potential to be good so it’s hard to say. You really can’t judge. We just got through doing a little scrimmage against ourselves. You never can really judge yourself until you play a really good opponent.”
Those opponents include Glenbrook and Homer, who’ve finished ahead of the Tors in district the past few seasons, but Acklin isn’t phased.
Acklin: “We lost to Glenbrook the past two years and Homer, too, but we’re going to go out there and dominate and win district and then go and win state.”
Franklin: “We have to get better in some key spots. We’ve had two really good years the last two years considering how young we were, but we’re really wanting to take that another step farther this year.”