HAYNESVILLE, La. - No matter the year, there’s a constant reminder of the expectations in Haynesville.
"Go all the way," senior Toby Franklin says.
"I mean that's just every year's expectations. So I mean just fight as hard as you can and see how far we can go."
Teammate and fellow senior Kemarion Ivory adds, "Come out here and just go hard everyday so we won't let that happen again."
What the Golden Tornado don’t want to let happen again is getting eliminated in the playoffs, especially by their Claiborne Parish rival Homer, but head coach David Franklin says there’s something positive to take away from the shutout.
"You know a lot of people measure the season off of what happened, who beat us the last ball game, but we took a young squad to the semifinals and that says a lot for these guys and this team," Franklin explains.
"We certainly don't like to get beat by them, but they had a really good team last year and they'll have another really good team this year."
This season has added significance for Franklin since his youngest son, Toby, is finishing out his senior year.
"It's not an easy thing. I've been instructed to don't bring football to the house. It's kind of the same thing with my older son, Trent. The first two years it was a lot of yelling and a lot of getting on to him, but then by the time they get to be a junior or senior, he's figured it all out."
As part of a bigger senior class, Toby believes his teammates have what it takes to handle the pressure.
"We know what to expect now. We were all young last year. I mean I think we had like two starting seniors last year and this year mainly senior and juniors."
And in regards to how their rivalry with Homer may have changed since the Pelicans won state? Coach Franklin says, "They got a really good football team.
"They had a good football team last year and they got a good football team this year, but we'll see about that week 10."