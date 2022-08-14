HOMER, La. - It hadn’t happened in Homer since 1939 and head coach Richie Casey says he embraced the feeling of being a state champion.
"A while. I'm not going to lie to you. We celebrated a long time here in Homer man and a lot of people are still celebrating," he explains.
"They always around town talking about how excited they are about what we did and how proud they are of us and it's just a good feeling man around the the town. The town is still buzzing."
And while being a defending champ sounds nice, Casey adds, "My main thing really, I'm focusing on this year and that's in the past. I'm glad that we did that, but I'm looking to do it again."
Last season’s success is in the rear view of Pelicans coaches and players, but seniors Brendon Harris and Cam Winzer say they can draw from it on the quest to repeat.
"It motivates us a lot because any team can do it," Winzer says. "We did it so anybody else can do it so why not stay in the weight room. We not trying to get knocked down. We're number one. We're trying to stay number one."
Harris says, "It actually motivated us more to where we want it more. To let us know we're not one hit wonders, that we can do it once, we can do it twice, we can do it three times and many more."
As a Homer native, Casey knows what it means and what it takes to reach the pinnacle of their sport.
"Remember the hard work it took going into accomplishing something like that. The teamwork that we had and guys coming together, guys showing up everyday and guys just working hard. That's what it's going to take for us to do it again."