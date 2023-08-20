HOMER, La. - After winning state in 2021 and a runner up finish a season ago, Homer head coach Richie Casey says the Pelicans have all the motivation they need to get back to New Orleans.
“I can tell it’s on the boys’ mind. They got one goal and I can tell our level of focus is a lot different than it was last year because it hurt man. It hurt to get down there and to lose it, you know, when I thought we should have won it. We lost to a good team in Oak Grove, but I feel like we didn’t play our best game and those guys, they feel the same. They want to get back down there and prove something this year.”
Senior Jeremiah Critton is one of those athletes playing with an edge this season.
“It’s a lot, man. We got to get back. Got a lot of people to prove wrong. A lot of people be talking but shoot, we’re going to get back to the Dome and win for Kerion.”
He’s referring to former teammate Ja’Kerion Calome, who died in late June from a fatal gunshot.
Critton: “It was tough at first for us to get past it, but we’re getting past it now. We come to practice, we work hard for him because we know he’s watching us.”
Fellow senior Jamarquese Hampton adds that the team is doing their best to honor Calome’s memory.
“Coach had brought us up here. Had a little meeting, brought us together right after that happened. So, he let us talk, came up here and told us you got to grieve man. If you don’t grieve it’s going to stay with you your whole life. You’ll never get over it, you know? So, we had to grieve, let all our feelings out then just come out here and work hard every day for him and try to get the ring that he wanted.”
Casey: “He meant so much to us, to the team, to the community and I was looking forward to him having a big senior year for us, man. He worked hard… I can tell some of the players, they think about it a lot because they always bring him up, but at the end of the day, our leaders, our seniors on the team they’re keeping the team moving forward and focusing on our goal and what he would want us to do.”