In six seasons under head coach Steve Dennis, Huntington has seen its win totals rise at a yearly pace.
After nine victories in 2021, 2022 will be an important year for the Raider program.
"What do we do now?" Dennis asks.
"How have we been developing guys in our sub-varsity program? That's what we're going to find out this year, what kind of program are we?"
Senior quarterback Kam Evans says, "We know what we came from and we know what it took to get here. We've got to keep doing what got us here."
Junior linebacker Michael Casey adds, "We set the foundation. It's time to brick up, brick up."
After graduating multiple division one athletes last year, the Raiders will lean heavily on the leadership of Evans. He spent his summer leading by example, speaking at local elementary schools and even holding his first youth football camp.
Dennis says, "Instead of getting on Twitter and counting the number of likes and shares, he's used his platform to serve. And I think that's what makes his voice carry weight."
Speaking on Evans' leadership, Casey says, "Everybody wants to be Kam, everybody looks up to Kam. Kam is that guy in our community that everybody wants to be around."
Evans says of his efforts, "It's really taking my mind off a lot of the things that's going on in my world. It brightens my day and it makes me feel like that I'm tapping into my purpose. Inspiring and motivating the youth, that's really what I want to do."
Kam's unique style of leadership has earned him a level of respect you don't often see on a high school campus.
Casey says, "Everybody looks up to him, even defense. Defense talks trash about the other offensive positions, but Kam, he's off limits."
Dennis went on to say of Evans, "They don't say nothing to him, now that you bring that up. I'm going to have to tell them to mess with him a little bit. Nobody is off limits."
The Raiders also aren't putting limits on their potential this upcoming season and believe this is the year they get past the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2009.
Dennis explains, "That is the next step for us. That is the ultimate goal, to play for a district title during the regular season and to make it as deep as you can in the playoffs to ultimately play for a state title.
"We've got to take the next steps as a program to even talk about those things."