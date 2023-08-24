With as hot as it is, tensions can run high. For Logansport, they plan to use that to get better.
Kevin Magee – Logansport head coach
“If you’re not getting mad at the guy across from you, that means you’re probably not putting out your best effort or he’s not putting out his. So, if you’re both getting each other, you go watch some college practices, some NFL practices, they get after each other.”
Nathan Wheless – Logansport senior center
“I think we can use that as a positive. I mean it makes us more aggressive and the more aggressive you are, the better of a team you’re going to be.”
While starting quarterback Stevie Holloway is on the mend, Keaton Cason will take snaps for the Tigers. With both set to play linebacker as well, head coach Kevin Magee says it’s been a learning experience for everyone.
Magee: "That’ll be the first time I’ve ever had that in my career. I’ve always had a one-way guy that when we go through indo and team, I got two indos with my quarterback. I’ve got a whole bascially practice to get in his ear… so its been a challenge. You’re trying to condense two years worth of information into literally a few weeks.”
Seniors on this team played for state two years ago and the Tigers say New Orleans remains the benchmark.
Magee: "Our kids have been there, so they understand what they means and they understand what progression is and they understand what it means to get better day by day and as the year goes on, we don’t want to be playing our best football week one."
Dwarrtez Chatman – Logansport senior WR, CB
“We all seen it and I played in there (the Superdome) and all know we can get there so that’s our goal.”
Cratelyn Henderson – Logansport senior OT, DT
“We all know what we want to do. We all know that we want a ring. We want to go to state so that’s our main focus right now. We’re taking it game by game and trying to get a ring.”