MANY, La. - Many has built recognition around Louisiana and living about 90 miles to the east, it hasn’t escaped new head coach Dillon Barrett.
“Growing up and playing high school ball an hour and half from here and coaching at Grant (High School) an hour and half from here, I knew about Many. I knew what the M stood for," Barrett said. "But other than that, I wasn’t real familiar with the town itself. I’ve actually never been to a game so our first game at home, that’ll be my first game there.”
Senior defensive back and LSU commit Tylen Singleton said there wasn’t a learning curve about what’s expected at the school.
“Oh, he already knew what Many was. Many’s one of the top programs around here so he came in knowing what to do and how to uphold it and how to get to a new level so as soon as he got here, we took off to work,” Singleton explained.
Part of that work is getting back the state championship game, something the Tigers have done every year since 2019.
“I’m trying to make sure, 'Hey, let’s not be entitled.’ Let’s not just think that that’s going to happen on its own," Barrett said. "We have to put in the work, we have to put in the preparation, we have to do all these things to get back there.”
It is ultimately a new experience for Barrett and he said the challenge ahead is worth it.
Barrett: “You know you got all these traditions and history there and obviously success, so to be a part of that and to be a part of it in the role that I’m currently in. I’m extremely excited. I’m ready to get started with it.”
Many won the LHSAA Div. III non-select state championship in 2022. They also won state titles in 2014 and 2020.