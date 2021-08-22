MANY, La. - As ESPN’s number one inside linebacker recruit for the Class of 2023, Tackett Curtis had a busy summer.
"The visits were awesome. Me and my family, we got to have pretty much all junior year where we were visiting around 14-15 schools," Curtis says. "Going to see that, that was an experience of a lifetime."
He was out of breath coming off a drill where he’s part of a Many defense that hopes for another state championship after winning it all a season ago.
"That sets the standard for what we got to bring to the table everyday because we know what we brought last year and what we had to do to win and succeed," Curtis says. "So we know if we want to be even better this year and repeat and do something that nobody's every done, we got to have our standards like our work with our standards."
No matter who you talk to on the Tigers, winning back-to-back titles comes up quickly in conversation and that’s thanks to head coach Jess Curtis.
"We've been feeding that to them. We want the next championship and nobody's ever gone back-to-back here and that's kind of been the thing. We have the talent to do it and we have the kids to do it," he explains.
One of those kids is running back London Williams, who’s older cousin Terrence, helped lead the Tigers to that championship in Natchitoches.
"It was good to win it in Natchitoches, but it's nothing like being in the Dome and being under them lights so we're going to be looking forward to going to the Dome and being under those lights again," Williams proclaims.
Jess says of his senior running back/safety, "We pay it forward here at Many. We've had the great running backs here: AJ Carter, Shacori Williams, Terrence Williams. The list goes on and on and it's his (London's) time and he's ready to embrace that."
For Tackett’s part, he’s learning to embrace a bigger leadership role on the Tigers with quarterback now on his resume.
"That's what I've been working on. Being a leader, being a leader for my guys. I know that's who I am and so I've been pushing the guys to work as hard as they can and pushing myself to work as hard as I can so we can achieve greatness again and win state again."
Another state title would be the third for Jess (2014, 2020) who’s going to rely on his nephew and everyone else that’s a part of the program.
Tackett says, "It's something that nobody's ever done before to be back-to-back champs so that's what we push for everyday. That's kind of been our motto, what we're working for. We set that standard in front of us and then hey, let's go get it."
Jess adds, "That's all they (the players) talk about all summer, Superdome, Superdome, but you know, we just want to be in that state championship game whether we play out in the pasture or in the parking lot, we want to be in it."