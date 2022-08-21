On the job since February, Marshall head coach Jack Alvarez says he’s settled in at his new home.
"I love it so far. The kids have been very receptive, the community has been very receptive. Now, I know I'm undefeated still right now because we haven't played a game, we'll see how that goes once you start winning and losing games, but it's been good so far. I enjoy the kids, I enjoy the community."
Senior LB Quintarus Hawkins says there was an adjustment period, but Mavericks players are on board with Alvarez’s vision.
"At first it was rough, we ain't really know him like that, we couldn't trust him, but we gave it time so we trust him and we love him the same," Hawkins explains.
Alvarez adds of the trust factor, "It's getting better everyday between me, the coaches, the kids and it's that special little triangle you have. When kids trust kids, kids trust coaches and coaches trust the kids, it's a special little deal that gets going. I'm not saying we're there yet, but everyday it's getting a little better."
Senior Running back JQ Davis says Alvarez’s credentials and two dozen years of head coaching experience gives him confidence.
"He knows how to play the game and he's been around. I got so used to him and he's been around long enough and I like him," Davis explains.
With a state title on his resume at a previous stop (Ennis - 2014), Alvarez and Hawkins have their sights set on Arlington.
Hawkins says, "The sky's the limit for us. I mean if we just trust the coaches, execute the game plan, the sky's the limit."
Alvarez adds, "As long as we got a state championship available for the year that's what I'm playing for. When that becomes unavailable I'll adjust my goals. I'm not going to get here and settle.
"I think it's not fair to the kids to say that we're going to make this program work two or three years from now. I think I owe it to the kids that have been in the program for four, five, six years to make it as good as I can for them this year so we're going to set our goals as high as we can."