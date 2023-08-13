NATCHIOTCHES, La. - When Jess Curtis was hired by Natchitoches Central in January, there were questions on what awaited him down Highway 6 from Many.
“I really didn’t know what I was getting into when I got here," Curtis explained. "I didn’t know if I was just going to have to blow it up and start over from scratch, but I was pleasantly surprised. When I came in and the upper classmen, they wanted to embrace this change and our beliefs and our mindset and it’s awesome.”
One senior noticing the difference is Cameron Davis, who’s been with the Chiefs throughout his high school career.
“Very, very different. Very intense. Everything’s changed, bringing it from Many, from a winning culture, bringing us up. (He’s) having us work harder, doing everything, it’s a total change. (I’ve) been here since my freshman year and ain’t never seen structure like this,” Davis said.
A player that knows what Curtis expects from first-hand experience is LSU commit Joseph Cryer, who transferred to Natchitoches Central from Many.
“It means a lot to me because I helped build the culture at Many with Tackett (Curtis) and Tylen (Singleton), being a leader there. It means a lot bringing it back over for coach Curtis, letting me do that here so it means a lot bringing it Natchitoches Central football for sure,” Cryer added.
Curtis’ early tenure hasn’t come without controversy. He was a candidate for West Monroe’s vacant head coach position just months after accepting the same job in Natchitoches, which led him to have a frank discussion with his players.
Curtis: “Yeah it was a situation that happened. You know, the timing wasn’t great, but it was one of those things that when you get into coaching, I think that’s one of the best jobs in the state. I think every coach will probably tell you that and when you have people call you and tell you that you should apply, you go have a conversation with those people and it was great getting to meet those people. We believe in this place here and that’s what I told the kids.”
Curtis added, “It was just one of those things that when you get into this career and you have an opportunity, you have to go have that conversation. We had it and we’re glad to be here. We believe in this place. Being from Many, I’ve watched it my whole life. There’s talent here. It looks just like Many, it’s just more of them. Now we got to get the mindset right and when the mindset gets right, then we’re going to be a team to look out for.”
Natchitoches Central opens the season September 1 at Woodlawn.