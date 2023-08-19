SPRINGHILL, La. - After a 2-8 season, there are a number of things you could point to that went wrong at North Webster. Head coach John Ware says it came down to a few factors.
“Probably just consistent play. We weren’t consistent in many areas and we had so many out here and there. We just had a bad run of things. I mean we’re starting 8 or 9 sophomores this year and all of them played last year. They played as freshmen and in my career, I done only had one guy in 26 years that’s ever played as a freshman a lot and he’s in the NFL.”
Two of the Knights’ more experienced players are Xander Thomason and J’Kobe Lawson, who say they’ve seen the growth from their underclassmen.
J’Kobe Lawson – North Webster junior
“Well, really just the team really coming together. Like I feel like we got more potential than what we did last year. We can do better this year.”
Xander Thomason – North Webster senior
“Still got a lot of young guys, but those younger guys have grown up a lot and they’re now up starting and being able to help the team a lot.”
One piece coming back to North Webster is senior Tutt McGlothan, who spent last season with Calvary and hasn’t played in Springhill since eighth grade.
“It feels good to be back, back with the bros and just grinding to come back from the season they had last year… I just missed being with all the family and all the brothers and just playing with everybody I grew up with.”
The Knights face stiff competition in District 1-3A with the likes of Sterlington and Union Parish, but Ware believes what they’re working on now can benefit them beyond the gridiron.
Ware: “We want to win football games and do the best we can do, but also want to make some good guys. There’s no better way than being out here in the 100 degree heat and pads on and people yelling at you to become a better person, for sure.”