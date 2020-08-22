SPRINGHILL, La. - North Webster shut down their summer workouts for two weeks in late June because of Covid-19.
Two months removed from that moment senior center Will Chandler says the team appreciates their time on the field.
"It's not about how we got hit or when we got hit with it, it's a matter of the fact of us getting back up and being out here right now and putting in everything we got," Chandler explains.
Head coach John Ware and staff are taking precautions to ensure player safety and says this generation is getting a lot thrown their way.
"These are kids man. They've been through a lot since March," Ware describes. "As adults, we've been through certain things in our life, but this is their first major event they've been through of any kind of adversity."
Workouts and practices are ongoing and Chandler says he's thankful.
"It's just a place to be normal outside of everything else. Outside of all the trouble in the world, outside of this virus going on right now, we're just still being a program that we normally are."
Fellow senior Peyton Haehn, who plays linebacker and fullback, is hopeful to play games in the fall.
"I've been with these folks for my whole life. Especially, my class of 2021. I just want to go out there one more time before I get out of high school."
Chandler adds, "The dream of getting out there on the field, we had it all before this, but now it just makes it more extreme. It's almost like a need to get out there now."
No matter how long it takes he believes the Knights will be ready to compete.
"If we can start in October, we absolutely will and there's no doubt about that, but if we have to wait, we'll be here practicing and working hard just like right now," Chandler states. "We'll be here until February or whenever we start, but I hope for October," Chandler says while laughing.
"We all do."
Don't miss kickoff of the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. The action begins Friday, August 28 at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.