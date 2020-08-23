BOSSIER CITY, La. - The 2019 Parkway Panthers ended the greatest decade in the school's history on a disappointing note.
"We talk about being 4-6. We don't hide from it, we talk about it, and we kind of use it as a little motivation," head coach Coy Brotherton says.
"Man it hurt us bad last year," defensive end Cameron Garrick adds. "It was upsetting, but this year we're just outside working trying to get better. We're not going to let it happen again."
As Parkway works to return to its winning ways, the program is putting its trust in Brotherton - who's taking over as a first-year head coach.
"The 2010's were great to Parkway. These kids were growing up idolizing Justin (Rogers), Terrace (Marshall), Brandon (Harris), and those guys. For them, it was just kind of great to see a new fresh face."
A fresh face that hails from the home of Parkway's biggest rival.
When Garrick was asked about his coach's Haughton roots he responded with a laugh saying, "No not really. We just worry about Parkway."
Brotherton says he can "kind of compare Haughton to Haynesville in a lot of ways. It's a football town. You grow up down there on Friday nights and Parkway's not much different than that.
"Parkway has kind of started that tradition as well and it's something that's kind of in the water down here," he adds.
On the field, the Panthers have plenty to be excited about. While Eli Harper and Cannon Link battle it out at quarterback, the experienced Panther defense is looking to lead the charge in 2020 according to Brotherton.
"Our front seven in the box, defensive line and linebackers, are probably just as good if not better than anybody in the district."
Don't miss kickoff of the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. The action begins Friday, August 28 at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.