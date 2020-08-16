TEXARKANA, Texas - Coming off their second state title since 2017, Pleasant Grove seniors Nick Martin and Landon Jackson have their eyes set on championship number three.
"I think we just embrace it and accept it and accept the challenge because we love the competition we get. We love the hate we get," Martin says.
Jackson adds, "It's a great thing to be proud about, but I mean we just forget about it and look for this season to get another one and we leave the past in the past and look for the future really."
The Hawks will be without Division-I prospect Marcus Burris along the defensive front for a significant amount of time, but head coach Josh Gibson believes they have the talent to make up for his absence.
"We lose one Division-I football player from the line, have another one opposite him, Landon Jackson, that's starting, but Torey Phillips, he has those Division-I offers, too. He's 6'7" 298.
"Cameron Weekly returns from last year, he's an all-state football player at the nose guard position that is just as good as any of them. He's the strongest player on our team so we're excited about that d-line," Gibson says.
Martin - who has several D-I offers in his own right - expects even more for the Hawks.
"Bigger and better things because we got our whole defense back, most of it, a lot of returning starters," Martin describes. "A lot of my boys coming back so we're ready to compete and trying to get another championship."
Gibson says of his teams mindset, "They know what it takes to get there and they know what it takes to finish it and our motto is we're going to go full tilt and put our heart and soul in it."