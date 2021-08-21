TEXARKANA, Texas - Pleasant Grove has senior leaders that will factor in a lot this season, but head coach Josh Gibson says there’s a youth movement in Texarkana.
"We're a young team. We have a lot of sophomores and juniors playing. Probably a bigger number of sophomores playing than we've ever had in some starting positions, but extremely talented kids."
One of those sophomores is quarterback Ahkari Johnson who’s set to take over under center.
"I just want to be the best that I can for them. Pick them up whenever we face adversity and just be a leader for them," Johnson says.
He’s joined in the backfield by fellow underclassmen Jaylen Boardley who holds a few Division-I offers as a member of the Class of 2024.
"I mean it's kind of hard, but I like it a lot and the recruiting stuff it's been fun and going to all the camps and stuff. But yeah, it's been good," Boardley explains.
While he wasn’t suited up when our cameras were there, Gibson says junior Victor Shaw is going to be a huge asset for PG on offense and defense.
"To get offered as an offensive lineman and a defensive lineman from some of the same schools, TCU's offered him both ways, Baylor's offered him both ways, Houston has too, I think it just goes to show how talented he is overall."
Shaw says, "Being a Hawk is like, there's values to it and there's like relationships, discipline, all that good stuff, so it's a lot that comes behind it."
Despite their age, the state championship standard is set at Pleasant Grove and Gibson says they’re not backing down from anyone.
"We don't want the light to burn out on Pleasant Grove. They're the next group and they know that. It's there time and it's there time to keep us up on top and there with the elite programs in the state."