TEXARKANA, Texas - Texas High has Division-I talent sprinkled throughout their roster, but the one garnering the most attention is linebacker Derrick Brown, who’s committed to play for the Longhorns.
"I'm actually still taking it as if I didn't have any offers or I'm not one of the top linebackers because I would get complacent and I would start feeling like I'm better than everybody and that's how I don't want to feel," Brown explains.
His quarterback Brayson McHenry says, "Derrick's the hardest person I've every had to read on like a zone, he's just so long you're wrong either way no matter what you do."
McHenry may have some trouble reading what Brown’s doing on the edge, but head coach Gerry Stanford says his senior QB is turning heads as well.
"He was able to pick up a Division-I, a couple offers this offseason and just really kind of the leader of our offense," Stanford says. "You can't trade a quarterback who's played the amount of reps that he's played and he leads us where we want to go and everybody knows how to follow him."
Texas High wants to go further in the postseason after a second round exit a year ago following an undefeated regular season.
"(We're) using it as motivation so we can get past the second round because that's actually a little curse that we have for the last two years," Brown adds. "We're using that and we just don't want to get stopped in the second round again."
McHenry says, "Man, it fueled us everyday, especially the seniors. A lot of us have been together for a while now. We want a ring bad so that kind of fueled us a lot more than anything else."
If that’s going to happen, they’ll need another big year from running back Braylon Stewart, who’s also a D-I guy and ready to fulfill the Tigers first place district projection.
"We take it day by day. Coach Stanford always tells us, 'it's all about us.' We're going into the season just ready to break records and do something we didn't do last year," Stewart proclaims.
Stanford adds, "We like the idea that people obviously understand who we are, but at the same time we know we've got a job to do and to worry about us. It's about us.
"We play some very, very quality opponents who we are very capable of getting beat by and it's up to us to do our job and take care of us."