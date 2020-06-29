FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis enters his fourth season with the franchise under a new defensive coordinator in Mike Nolan and pair of defensive back coaches in Maurice Linguist and Al Harris.
The former Michigan Wolverine doesn't have the highest grade according to stats websites like Pro Football Focus, but he's been a solid player in Dallas since he was drafted in 2017 and said he likes what he's hearing from the new coaches.
"It's definitely a clean slate. Everybody has a clean slate and they're just looking on what we've done in the past," Lewis explained in a video conference with the media. "They're looking at the sample size that they do have to go out there and watch us and watch the film and the movements and they see what they want to implement in their new defense and they said everybody has a clean slate.
"It doesn't matter how big, tall, how long you been here, it doesn't matter. If you can play ball they want to see you in that position to go and compete for that job."
In a positive sign for the NFL, the official operations account on Twitter posted an update stating training camps are expected to begin as scheduled July 28 with rookies and selected players permitted to report earlier.
The @NFL advised teams that training camps are expected to begin as scheduled on July 28 with rookies and selected players permitted to report earlier. https://t.co/ZnSybQsTWD pic.twitter.com/B16LT1qMTX— NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) June 29, 2020