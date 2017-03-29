As time rolls on the fate of Tony Romo's future with the Dallas Cowboys remain muddier and muddier, but according to Jerry Jones everything should be clear by training camp. In the meantime the 36-year-old remains on the roster.
Speculation continues to run rampant on whether Dallas will release Romo or find a willing trade partner before the start of the draft in late April. One of the issues that may be holding up a move is the 13-year vet has trouble staying on the field because of injury and head coach Jason Garrett addressed those concerns at the NFL owners meetings.
"Tony's been a great football player in the league for a long time. Been a great football player for our organization, he can play the game at a high level. He played one series this past year for us and was very productive like he has been throughout his career and durability has been a issue the past couple of years so nobody really knows how he can handle the course of a 16 game season, but that's true for everybody. You take that risk with every player on your roster, but he's been a great football player for us for a long time. We've been fortunate to have him," Garrett said.
The last time Romo played a full 16 game regular season was in 2012.