Jason Garrett

Jason Garrett in his final game as Cowboys head coach (Courtesy: NFL/FOX)

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys announced in a team statement Sunday evening that they will not be renewing the contract of Jason Garrett as head coach.

ESPN's Ed Werder reported January 2 that the team would be moving on from Garrett as their head coach.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday the Cowboys officially informed Garrett of their decision.

Garrett was 87–70 leading the Cowboys.

