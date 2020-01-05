ARLINGTON, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys announced in a team statement Sunday evening that they will not be renewing the contract of Jason Garrett as head coach.
ESPN's Ed Werder reported January 2 that the team would be moving on from Garrett as their head coach.
Source: #Cowboys Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones have moved slowly and with “abundance of care and respect” for Jason Garrett. That phase expected to conclude soon with Garrett not part of organization. Next phase to involve candidate interviews will begin quickly thereafter.— Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 3, 2020
Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday the Cowboys officially informed Garrett of their decision.
Cowboys informed Jason Garrett this afternoon that they are officially moving on from him. So it’s a done deal. Was always sensitive for Jerry bc of his relationship with Jason. But it’s now official between the parties— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 5, 2020
Garrett was 87–70 leading the Cowboys.