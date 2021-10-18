FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys will re-evaluate quarterback Dak Prescott's calf strain in a week, but they're "optimistic" about his availability for their next game – Oct. 31 at Minnesota – based on Monday's MRI results, head coach Mike McCarthy said.
"I think like any calf strain, especially this early, this close to the injury, there's variance in timelines," McCarthy said. "But we're optimistic for Minnesota."
Prescott will rest and rehab the injury during this week's bye and the Cowboys will re-evaluate again next Monday.
"The bye week's right on time," McCarthy said.
Prescott sustained the injury on the final play Sunday: his 35-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime that sealed the Cowboys' 35-29 win over the New England Patriots.
He left Gillette Stadium with a walking boot on his right leg but said he could've finished the game if needed.
"It just came down funny and that's what it was. It's something we'll get checked out and I'll be fine," he said.
Wide receiver Michael Gallup has been sidelined with a calf strain since Week 2, but clearly the timeline is different for Prescott, who might not miss any game action at all if the injury improves as expected over the next week.