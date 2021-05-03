FRISCO, Texas -- Former Parkway Panther Israel Mukuamu is as confident as they come at the cornerback position and he hopes to be an important piece in the Cowboys secondary.
The South Carolina gamecock was taken in the sixth round by the Blue Stars in the 2021 NFL Draft joining fellow 318 products Dak Prescott and Donovan Wilson in the Lone Star State.
While Mukuamu sees himself playing closer to the line of scrimmage, Dallas hopes to use his 6'4", 212 pound frame in a different way.
"I think we've got some safety aspirations for him and give our scouts credit. They had a vision. I mean this guy's long, he's got great ball skills," Cowboys COO and executive vice president Stephen Jones said.
"I mean obviously he has a lot of confidence as a corner if you ask him, but at the same time I think he's got the ball skills to play in the post, to cover tight ends to do the things we need him to do ad be physical enough to be a safety."
Mukuamu is graded as the 26th best cornerback by ESPN in 2021 draft class.