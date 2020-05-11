FRISCO, Texas - Dak Prescott has yet to sign the franchise tender the Cowboys used on him in March.
The team has indicated Prescott is their starting QB and hope to negotiate a long-term deal by the July 15 deadline, but the signing of Andy Dalton is a sign the Cowboys are prepared for a capable backup to fill in if needed.
Dalton spent his entire nine year career in Cincinnati as the starter earning three Pro Bowl nods before the Bengals released him this offseason.
The franchise has said repeatedly that Dak is their guy and Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones spoke with Pro Football Talk Monday about what's the holdup on getting a deal done.
"There's all sorts of analytics out there that show if your quarterback takes up too big a percentage of your salary cap, it decreases your chances to win. So, just trying to figure out the right fit. No one wants to sign Dak to a longer-term deal more than Jerry and myself," Jones said.
"We're on the record time and time again on what we think of him as a leader. He has the it factor. He's a fierce competitor. He wants to win as well and it's just got to be right for him and right for us. We'll continue to work to a conclusion on that."
According to PFT, Prescott is set to make more than $31 million this season if he plays under the tag with that set to rise to more than $37 million next season if he was tagged again.