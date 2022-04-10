RUSTON, La. - The clear cut battle at quarterback is between Matthew Downing and Parker McNeil at Louisiana Tech.
That doesn't mean the younger Bulldog QB's are left by the wayside.
Shreveport native and former Calvary quarterback Landry Lyddy was an early enrollee at Tech and is able to participate in spring practices.
As the freshman learns the ropes of what it takes to be a college quarterback, head coach Sonny Cumbie believes his biggest jump will come later this year.
"Really the payoff for him will come in summer and fall camp... really from the first few (spring) practices we've had, he's never had a moment where you felt like he was, a freshman moment so to speak," Cumbie explained. "He handles himself very well with a lot of poise, a lot of confidence. Really good demeanor, never too high, never too low.
"When we get back in fall camp, I think everything will be moving at a speed and a pace that he's used to and accustomed to."
LA Tech holds their spring game April 23 at 11:00 a.m. from Joe Aillet Stadium.