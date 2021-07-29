OXNARD, Calif. -- Dak Prescott turned 28 years old Thursday and got a surprise from teammates.
Special delivery for @dak’s birthday with the help of our friends from @UPS.Stay tuned to follow the 🎂’s journey to #CowboysCamp. pic.twitter.com/WING49wFJw— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 29, 2021
It might not be the happiest birthday for Prescott -- not because of the cake to the face -- but because of the shoulder strain to his throwing arm.
Prescott was diagnosed Wednesday after leaving practice early due to soreness in his right shoulder.
The Cowboys are taking a cautious approach with the Haughton, La. product in the early stages of camp and head coach Mike McCarthy said they're not concerned about getting Dak back before too long.
"Like anything in this game when one player doesn't practice, it's an opportunity for others. So it's a really good opportunity for Garrett (Gilbert), Ben (DiNucci) and Cooper (Rush). . . Dak will still do all his drill work and he'll be able to do the mock games, but we're just really going to cut out the throwing here for probably a few days," McCarthy explained Thursday.
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones expects Prescott to play at least one preseason game of the four scheduled for Dallas.
The first of those four is the Hall of Fame Game August 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:00 p.m. on FOX.