Four days after surgery to repair a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, Dak Prescott is at The Star today to show support for his teammates as they return to practice.
"He's in the building and you just see the reaction everybody has that he's here," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "I just think that speaks volumes about him as a man and just the electricity that he brings to our football team."
The Cowboys are confident Prescott will make a full recovery from the serious ankle injury, suffered last Sunday in the third quarter against the Giants. Speaking Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said it looks promising that Prescott will be back on the field by the spring offseason program in late April or early May.
Prescott posted a message on his Instagram page today: "Just want everyone to know that I'm doing well and I can't thank you enough for all your love, your support, your prayers over the last few days. They've been more than overwhelming. … Just ready to start this road to comeback."