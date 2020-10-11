Cowboys quarterback and Haughton product Dak Prescott suffered a severe leg injury in the third quarter against the New York Giants.
He was carted off the field with 6:33 remaining in the quarter with Dallas leading 24-23.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Prescott will have surgery on his ankle Sunday evening and the team announced it's a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation.
Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott is undergoing ankle surgery tonight, sources tell @mortreport and me.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020
Dak's brother Tad, provided an update from Dak's hospital room via Twitter. Be advised the tweet contains coarse language.
God is good, and he’ll be back STRONGER than ever. I FUCKING guarante3 IT. Let’s go @dak continue to walk by #FAITH & I’ll make sure you continue to #FIGHT pic.twitter.com/0SWqGJ937h— Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) October 11, 2020