Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott raises his fist as he's carted off the field. (Courtesy: NFL/CBS)

Cowboys quarterback and Haughton product Dak Prescott suffered a severe leg injury in the third quarter against the New York Giants.

He was carted off the field with 6:33 remaining in the quarter with Dallas leading 24-23.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Prescott will have surgery on his ankle Sunday evening and the team announced it's a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation.

Dak's brother Tad, provided an update from Dak's hospital room via Twitter. Be advised the tweet contains coarse language.

