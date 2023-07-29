OXNARD, Calif. - Saturday marks the big 3-0 for Dak Prescott.
The Haughton, La., native enters his eighth season in the NFL and at the team's training camp he spoke about what it's like being an elder statesman in the locker room.
"When we were on that trip to Atlanta, I think that's when it hit me. When I was out there with the receivers working with the O2X group, they had asked 'who's the oldest here?' and I had my head down taking notes and didn't even think to look up and heard a couple of coughs and heard my name and looked up and everybody was giving me crap for being the old guy so that's when it hit me," Prescott said with smile.
"In the skill position [group], I got (Brandin) Cooks beat by a couple of months, but yeah I mean it happens fast. The turnover and everything and I think it just adds to the urgency, but more so blessed to just be celebrating my 30th doing what I love."