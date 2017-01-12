Poise, maturity, and never a moment too big. Those are things you rarely hear about when talking about NFL rookies. But those are common words that are being used to describe Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
"When you carry the world on your shoulders every day, you're used to digging deep for strength. But this weight I carry isn't a burden, if you know my story," said Prescott.
We've all heard his story. And this weekend, Dak Prescott will write one of the most significant chapters as he leads the Dallas Cowboys into the playoffs. But as his stardom continues to rise, the man that coached him in high school says Dak is still that kid from Haughton.
"A guy from Haughton that came up like he did as far as kind of being overlooked all the way up. He's the premiere player on the premiere team on the NFL. That's what life's about. Taking your chances and making the most of them. That's what he's done," explained Guin.
"Not coming from much to where I am now, it's a blessing. I just don't take anything for granted. I guess I've never really cared or bought into the fame. I like to play video games and play dominos and that's what I do now," added Prescott.
As the NFC's top seed the Cowboys are a popular pick to make it to the Super Bowl by fans, media, and their rookie quarterback.
"He's excited, excited for the playoffs. You know Dak, he thinks they are going to win the Super Bowl. That's how his thought process goes. We're proud of him. Everybody in town is proud of him, not just the Haughton people. We're excited to see what happens," said Guin.
"Just in general, watching this league as a kid growing up. I wanted to play in this league, wanted to play in playoff games, and wanted to play this game at the highest level. It's what I've dreamed about," described Prescott.
Guin has seen Prescott shine in some of his biggest games from the sidelines at Haughton and in the stands in Starkville. And as Dak gears up for the biggest one yet, his high school coach expects more of the same.
"He'll do fine. He hasn't been phased all year long. He's bounced back from some tough games with some big games. He's surrounded by a good football team too. I think that's the key. He has a coach that knows how to handle him well and has been impressive there too. I think they're going to be fine and I hope they win the Super Bowl," explained Guin.
"It's about how you finish, not how you start. At the end of the day, the quarterback position and the team is defined by what they do in the postseason. We've got to move forward and get better while we're doing it," added Prescott.
This Sunday Haughton, Starkville, and the rest of America will be watching when Prescott and the Cowboys try to finish this fight.