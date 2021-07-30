OXNARD, Calif - Dak Prescott's shoulder soreness watch continues as Cowboys training camp rolls on.
The team is a week ahead of most NFL clubs with their first preseason game six days away.
While the franchise and fans would like to see Dak test out his ankle against the Steelers on August 5, that's unlikely to happen with number four resting his sore shoulder.
The team has a scheduled off day for Monday and head coach Mike McCarthy says they'll evaluate if Prescott can test out his arm again around then, but Dak's not worried.
"I've just never have really felt soreness in my arm to be honest with you so I mean I guess you can say it's new, but I guess when I had a 28th birthday yesterday (Thursday) you get a little older and you got to change up the way you do things," Prescott joked.
"Probably should have did a better warmup than I did on that day and yeah, it's not a big concern to me at all."