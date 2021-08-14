BATON ROUGE, La. - Former North Webster Knight and Super Bowl LV champion Devin White left LSU early after winning the Butkus Award in 2018 and enjoyed immediate success with Tampa Bay.
The Cotton Valley product can now add college graduate to his list of accolades after he completed his degree in Sports Administration.
Louisiana is my home and LSU has my heart.Forever LSU | @DevinWhite__40 pic.twitter.com/Kfy5sd8jOQ— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 13, 2021
During his return to campus Friday, White spoke about the impact of the university to current Tigers players.
"All the nice stuff y'all got, y'all deserve this because y'all the best. Like this is the best school in the world on and off the field. Graduation, the class, they're going to take care of you for life. Like getting that degree, that was better than winning a Super Bowl. That's for life. You know what I'm saying? I earned that," White said in the player's meeting room.
"It feels good to be home. This is home. This is where my heart is." - @DevinWhite__40, LSU Graduate and Super Bowl Champion pic.twitter.com/bZ8DFLvSHN— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 14, 2021
The Bucs begin their title defense at home against the Dallas Cowboys September 9.