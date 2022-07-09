SPRINGHILL, La. - The Devin White Get Live Football Camp was held Saturday morning in Springhill on the football field of his old high school.
The camp has been a long time coming for the former LSU Tigers star and he says this is an important piece of the impact he wants to have on the next generation.
"Covid kind of shut me out the past two years. I always wanted to do something, wanted to be around the kids to just give them an opportunity to come be around me in a positive environment especially with today's world," White explains.
"It's a lot going on. Never thought we would go through a pandemic but we did it and we're overcoming it and we still got a lot more to do, but it's just always something I wanted to do. I'm all about giving back to the kids."
The Super Bowl champion linebacker with the Tampa Bay Bucs says he never forgets his roots always wants to keep a presence in the place he grew up.
"I think this is my first way, you know, initial way to kind of jump it off and just hope to keep doing more and more even when it's with a camp or with the bike giveaway I do, the Christmas stuff I do, the turkey drive that I have.
"I just want to keep making everything just be a domino effect and every year just get better and better and I'm just thankful that I got a lot of great supporting cast around me that's willing to go above and beyond to make sure that our towns are filled with love."
White is entering his fourth year in the NFL after being drafted by the Bucs in 2019.