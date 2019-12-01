Devin White

Devin White (45) after his interception for the Bucs. (Courtesy: NFL/FOX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former LSU linebacker and North Webster star Devin White recorded his first interception and returned a fumble for a touchdown for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

White intercepted Nick Foles in the first quarter.

He followed that up with a 14-yard fumble return for a touchdown later in the action.

The Springhill, La. product was also tied for the team lead in tackles with seven as the Bucs beat the Jags 28-11.

