JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former LSU linebacker and North Webster star Devin White recorded his first interception and returned a fumble for a touchdown for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
White intercepted Nick Foles in the first quarter.
Big-time players make big-time plays.#GoBucs | #TBvsJAX pic.twitter.com/x0qQaPOuWC— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 1, 2019
He followed that up with a 14-yard fumble return for a touchdown later in the action.
Shaq + Devin = ♥#GoBucs | #TBvsJAX pic.twitter.com/eHzgEXqq3w— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 1, 2019
The Springhill, La. product was also tied for the team lead in tackles with seven as the Bucs beat the Jags 28-11.