SHREVEPORT, La. - David McDaniels has served the community as a member of the Shreveport Police Department for 30 years.
He’s also a youth football coach so he knows the value of having Tampa Bay Bucs linebacker Devin White provide a shopping spree in partnership with Academy and the SPD.
"Outstanding and overwhelming. It's a total celebration of his positive civil action to help these kids. They're in need. He's fulfilling it. It's overwhelming," McDaniels said.
White explained, "You know, I feel like everybody in the world likes free, but just having the police department come out, another positive role model for kids to look up to and myself - and Academy, thank you especially - I think it was a good thing.
"They come in here and get some gear and get some things they needed for the upcoming season," he added.
Zach Johnson was one of several officers to help the young athletes pick out their gear and said this community engagement is priceless.
"We as police officers, we love to see that. That interaction is unbeatable, undeniable, we love it," Johnson said.
James Harris benefited from the $150 gift card and said, "It was very fun to meet Devin White, NFL star. I got some gloves, and I got some mouthpieces and I got some arm sleeves."
Vincent Blake, another of the ten shopping spree recipients added, "I never had something like this so I would thank him (Devin) very much for this."
This is Saints and Cowboys country, but White said there might be some new Tampa supporters in the area.
"Yeah, you know I think just being around them, talking to them, helping them out. I think we gained a couple of fans. All we need is to turn one into a fan, it'll be a domino effect. And plus, when the season starts and we're on TV so much and we're winning, I think they'll join the pirate ship."