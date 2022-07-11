SPRINGHILL, La. - It’s been a busy offseason for Devin White and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he’s comfortable with his place in the franchise.
"The foundation is set in stone. Anybody that comes to Tampa, they know what type of organization they coming to now rather than what it's been in the past. I think we got great players and great leaders and I'm happy to call myself one of the leaders of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and I'm just putting in work," White says.
The Cotton Valley kid was back at North Webster over the weekend and the comforts of home reinforced the responsibility he feels to be a good role model.
"A guy asked me yesterday, 'What kind of drives you?' And I was like 'to be the perfect example for the youth coming behind me.' Kids out here know what type of cars I have, they follow me a lot and that really means a lot because you want to do the right thing," White explains.
"You want to let them know, not just with sports, like it's always other things that you can do to be successful but you just got to teach them the work ethic."
White says that goes for academics on top of whatever athletic hopes the kids may have. Former LSU teammate Greedy Williams came by to support and he says they’ve made sure the 318 can flourish.
"That's one thing we always talked about. We was like, man, we can never forget where we came from, Tre'Davious White as well. Him and his family, his organization, they do a tremendous amount and I actually try to follow his plans because I watch what he do and that gives me ideas on what I can do for my town."
Tre’s example is something White has tried to follow and adds that others from this area are doing the same.
"Starting with Tre'Davious, he's kind of the oldest of the clan and he kind of passed all his knowledge down to me, Greedy, Rodarius (Williams), Marquez (Stevenson), MooMoo, Terrace Marshall, so all the guys. We just trying to make this place the new place. Like it's a lot of great kids here, it's a lot of great talent here, but if they see us doing it, I think they'll strive to do it even more."