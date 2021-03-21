NEW ORLEANS – Five up. Five down.
Louisiana Tech's baseball team kept on rolling down in New Orleans, finishing off a weekend sweep of Tulane with a nail-biting 8-6 victory at Turchin Stadium on Sunday. The Bulldogs (13-5) have now won five straight after beginning their run with a shutout victory over No. 1 Arkansas this past Sunday.
LA Tech finished off the three-game sweep of the Green Wave in come-from-behind fashion, pushing across three runs in the sixth inning to take the lead for good. Facing a 4-3 deficit in the sixth, the Bulldogs tallied their second three-run inning of the game off Tulane starter Jack Aldrich. Third baseman Hunter Wells jumpstarted the rally with an infield single, beating out a throw at first to open the inning. Cleanup batter Steele Netterville then clubbed his second of three doubles on the afternoon to drive in Wells to knot the game at 4-4.
After Aldrich hit Manny Garcia with a pitch and got Ben Brantley to ground out to third, left fielder Adarius Myers delivered a clutch two-out, two-RBI single to give the 'Dogs a 6-4 lead. Myers' clutch hit sailed just over the shortstop's head into left field to plate a pair of runs.
Tulane (9-10) cut Tech's lead in half two pitches into the bottom of the sixth when Simon Baumgardt tallied a solo shot to left field. Wells, who finished the day 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, stretched the Bulldogs' lead back out to two with a solo homer of his own to lead off the eighth. Garcia extended LA Tech's lead to 8-5 later in the eighth with a sacrifice fly to center field.
The Green Wave made things dicey in the eighth and ninth, cutting LA Tech's lead down to 8-6 in the eighth before loading the bases in the ninth with two away. After using just two pitchers in its first two games of the series, Tech employed three Bulldog relievers in the ninth to record one out apiece. Left-hander Cade Gibson, right-hander Casey Ouellette and right-hander Tyler Follis nailed down the final three outs to secure the win.
Follis entered the game in a bases-loaded situation and nailed down the second save of his career after getting Tulane's Frankie Niemann to ground into a fielder's choice at second base on a full count. Shortstop Alex Ray fielded the grounder and tossed it to second baseman Taylor Young to record the final out.
"I'm very proud of our guys battling from behind in a hostile environment," head coach Lane Burroughs said. "I thought our maturity showed up today.
"The guys just stayed calm and never wavered. I'm especially proud of grizzled veteran Tyler Follis for coming in and getting the final out."
Tulane clawed its way back into Sunday's contest with a pair of two spots in the first and second innings, turning a 3-0 deficit into a 4-3 Green Wave advantage. LA Tech struck first in Sunday's game with a three-run first inning, scoring all three runs with two outs. Centerfielder Parker Bates kept the inning alive with an HBP and came home all the way from first base when Netterville smacked a double down the right-field line. LA Tech tacked on two more runs in the opening inning when Garcia tagged his third home run of the season, notching Tech's first round-tripper since Garcia launched one in the second inning of the Bulldogs' 10-3 win at ULM on March 9.
Tech's second, third, fourth and fifth batters in the lineup each tallied two runs scored apiece. Netterville, Garcia and Myers each tallied multiple RBIs in Sunday's victory with Garcia tallying a team-high three runs batted in.
Bulldog starter Jarret Whorff battled through Tulane's lineup to finish the day with six innings pitched while allowing four earned runs. The right-hander struck out four batters and tossed 99 pitches in Sunday's contest. Left-hander Kyle Griffen moved into a tie for second place in Bulldog history with 78 career appearances with an inning pitched on Sunday. Griffen used just five pitches to record three outs in the seventh frame.
LA Tech's sweep of the Green Wave marks Tech's first road nonconference sweep since a three-game set at Southeastern Louisiana on Feb. 15-17, 2019. The Bulldogs are now 10-3 against in-state opponents in 2021.
The Bulldogs will return to the Love Shack on Tuesday for an in-state matchup against ULM. LA Tech will then open Conference USA play at Southern Miss on Friday, beginning a stretch of 28 straight C-USA contests.