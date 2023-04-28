SHREVEPORT, La. - Before he was a Dallas Cowboy or Texas A&M Aggie, Donovan Wilson was and remains a Woodlawn Knight. Now, his number 10 is forever enshrined with the school.
“It’s really surreal, like, I never expected myself to be in this situation. Where I grew up and where I come from, to have my jersey retired, I never expected none of this," Wilson explains. "I know it’s a blessing and everything I did and all the sacrifices my family and I took to get here, it was all worth it.”
His mother, Michell Johnson, has seen Donovan’s growth from earning the nickname "Stick Man" for his slight build, then for the meaning to shift for his powerful hits and game changing ability.
“I’m a Woodlawn alumni and when it (his playing career) first started I was excited about my son just playing for my school. Now, I’m at the school and they’re retiring my son’s jersey, so it’s a big deal,” Johnson says.
It was a reunion of sorts with former coaches and teammates on hand to celebrate and remind Wilson of his journey.
“No matter how far I went nor how far I go, everybody’s still looking out for me. I stayed true to my roots and they still been supporting me since the beginning,” Wilson adds.
From a sixth-round pick in 2019 to a solidified member of the Cowboys secondary, Wilson says he’ll maintain the attitude that got him here today.
“I remember walking into the building, like every day feeling like I’m the last man on the roster and I still got that same feeling today. It’s just a blessing to be able to sign another contract and feel like I’m established, but I still got that mentality that I’m the last man, I’m the 53rd person on the roster, you feel me? I just like to keep that hunger in me and I’m still trying to build on it.”
Wilson joins Terry Bradshaw (12) and Joe Ferguson (11) as the only Woodlawn Knights to have their number retired.