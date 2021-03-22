GRAMBLING, La. -- After the resignation of offensive coordinator Mark Orlando two weeks ago following a 17-10 loss to Prairie View A&M, Grambling head coach Broderick Fobbs turned to quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Kendrick Nord to take over OC duties.
That move only lasted one game.
Coach Fobbs confirmed Nord's departure from the coaching staff saying "he decided to dismiss himself from the program," a day after after the G-Men's 48-21 loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
The Tigers are now 0-3 with three games left to play this spring and in Monday's press conference, Fobbs elaborated on the move.
"I'm in the process of evaluating. So I'm moving guys to different spots to see what I have and to see what can be done and who can do what, and in the middle of moving guys around he didn't take too kindly to it, voiced his opinion and he decided to leave the program. So I wasn't planning on removing anyone at this particular time," Fobbs said.
"I wanted to try and continue the evaluation process, but at the end of the day you have to allow people to do what they want to do and move forward from there."
Down two offensive coaches in the span of two weeks, there's still a season to complete.
The Tigers face Alabama A&M on the road this Saturday and while Fobbs places the majority of the blame on his staff and himself, he says his players know they have to meet the moment.
"We're going to continue to play and we're going to play to win. That's just what we do here at Grambling State University. Our kids talked about it yesterday (Sunday). Our kids talked about it Saturday after the game and they know that they haven't played with the passion that they need to play with.
"They know that, so we got to bring it. And that's part of our job as coaches is to try to put that in them to bring it. Those kids are strong kids, they've been through a lot and we'll respond the way that we should."
Grambling and Alabama A&M are set to play at 2:00 p.m. according to the GSU website with the game set to air on ESPN3.