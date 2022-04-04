BOSSIER CITY, La. - Drew Brees has provided entertainment on the football field for years, but now he's doing it in a different venue with Surge Entertainment.
"We've got a huge arcade with a ton of interactive and virtual reality games, we've got a ropes course, we've got climbing elements. We've got bowling, we've got sports simulators, we've got laser tag and really just a ton of fun for the entire family," Brees said.
With venues all across the southeast, Brees says the largest one is in Bossier City.
"It's 60,000 square feet of so much fun for kids of all ages, all families. Adults even as well. That's what we've continued to do, it's try to build in as much entertainment as we can for the entire family."
A young fan named Houston said, "You should come here because it's very amazing and you have everything."
His father, Saul, added, "I wish I had it when I was younger. It's a cool place... It's more games, but it's something that will keep them active."
The Saints legend and future hall of famer hopes to provide smiles for years to come.
"Yeah, I got four kids of my own. Ranging 13, 11, 9 and seven and so this is probably their favorite place. So honestly if you talk about the inspiration for building our Surge Entertainment Centers, it's like we think about our own kids and like what would they love to do? What do we love to do as a family? And we create it so that others can come and enjoy it as well."
The venue is located at the Pierre Bossier Mall and is set to open to the public soon.